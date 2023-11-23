BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Raluca Dinu Sells 13,000 Shares

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $23,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,011.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 1.7 %

BBAI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.77. 1,096,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,007. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.74 million. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBAI shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 71.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 62.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 109,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

Further Reading

