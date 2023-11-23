AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Director Luis Dussan Sells 185,406 Shares of Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) Director Luis Dussan sold 185,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $31,519.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,795,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,189.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Luis Dussan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Luis Dussan sold 60,439 shares of AEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $9,065.85.
- On Friday, November 17th, Luis Dussan sold 64,594 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $10,335.04.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Luis Dussan sold 21,450 shares of AEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $3,861.00.
LIDR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 866,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,398. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.76. AEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.
AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
