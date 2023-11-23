AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Director Luis Dussan Sells 185,406 Shares of Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) Director Luis Dussan sold 185,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $31,519.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,795,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,189.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luis Dussan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Luis Dussan sold 60,439 shares of AEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $9,065.85.

On Friday, November 17th, Luis Dussan sold 64,594 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $10,335.04.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Luis Dussan sold 21,450 shares of AEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $3,861.00.

AEye Stock Performance

LIDR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 866,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,398. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.76. AEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEye

About AEye

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIDR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AEye by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 190,887 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in AEye during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AEye by 240.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AEye by 328.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AEye by 52.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

