Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Director Sells $13,227.18 in Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTRGet Free Report) Director Shay David sold 7,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $13,227.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,351,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,812.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shay David also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 10th, Shay David sold 3,550 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $6,319.00.

Kaltura Price Performance

Shares of Kaltura stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.74. 219,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,809. The stock has a market cap of $246.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. Kaltura, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.14 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 125.81% and a negative net margin of 28.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

