Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Director Sells $13,227.18 in Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) Director Shay David sold 7,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $13,227.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,351,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,812.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shay David also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Shay David sold 3,550 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $6,319.00.

Kaltura Price Performance

Shares of Kaltura stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.74. 219,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,809. The stock has a market cap of $246.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. Kaltura, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.14 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 125.81% and a negative net margin of 28.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

