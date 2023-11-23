BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.47

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.47 and traded as low as $11.23. BCB Bancorp shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 11,985 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BCBP

BCB Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $194.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 127,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.