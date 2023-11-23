Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $12,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,869,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,260,495.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00.
  • On Friday, November 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 23,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,990.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $6,010.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 32,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $172,800.00.
  • On Monday, November 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 42,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $222,498.00.
  • On Thursday, November 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,718 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $193,493.34.
  • On Monday, October 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 23,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $106,490.00.
  • On Thursday, October 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $4,870.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $28,050.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of Tile Shop stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,466. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $284.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTSH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

