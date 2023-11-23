Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) COO Richard Lampen Buys 10,000 Shares

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) COO Richard Lampen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $16,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,621,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,653.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Richard Lampen purchased 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $17,400.00.

Douglas Elliman Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DOUG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 621,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,836. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $5.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 540,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 194,631 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

