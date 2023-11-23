HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) VP Keisuke Kuno Buys 26,000 Shares

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) VP Keisuke Kuno acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $15,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 92,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HTCR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 29,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,767. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $12.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) by 400.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of HeartCore Enterprises worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HeartCore Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

