Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT) Insider Donald Garner Purchases 64,516 Shares

Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT – Get Free Report) insider Donald Garner bought 64,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$10,838.69 ($7,130.72).

Donald Garner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 27th, Donald Garner purchased 76,923 shares of Iltani Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$10,307.68 ($6,781.37).

Iltani Resources Company Profile

Iltani Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of metal projects in Queensland. The company explores gold, zinc, copper, lead, and precious metal deposits. It holds interest in the Herberton, Northern Base Metal, Rookwood, and Southern Gold Projects located in Queensland; and the Mount Read Volcanics Project located in Tasmania.

