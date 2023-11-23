Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $167.14 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $167.14 million and approximately $17.21 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $6.15 or 0.00016623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

