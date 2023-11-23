NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $1.79 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $215.35 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00023529 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,257,133 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,000,915,616 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.80448936 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $215,155,086.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

