Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Allison Woss Sells 365 Shares

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) VP Allison Woss sold 365 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $10,449.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at $181,084.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEYS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 39,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.84. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyco Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Weyco Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 157,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Featured Articles

