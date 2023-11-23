Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Allison Woss Sells 365 Shares

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) VP Allison Woss sold 365 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $10,449.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at $181,084.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:WEYS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 39,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.84. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 30.12%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.
