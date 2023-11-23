Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Buys $10,270.00 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) Director William G. Kistner bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.54 per share, for a total transaction of $10,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 103,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,522. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $892.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $104.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 24.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Articles

