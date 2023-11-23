Pax Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $448.73 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $448.73 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 448,212,766 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

