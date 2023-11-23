Hedera Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.04 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $61.16 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00055947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00023567 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,563,623,254 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,563,623,254.316895 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06195847 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $64,262,515.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.