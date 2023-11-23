Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,145 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after buying an additional 1,074,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Report on MU

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $40,800,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,390 shares of company stock worth $10,491,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.