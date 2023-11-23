Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Nucor worth $24,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $157.40 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

