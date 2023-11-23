Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,600 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Microchip Technology worth $1,078,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.95. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.