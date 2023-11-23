Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,340 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $24,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.89.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $223.84 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $217.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.42.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total transaction of $3,166,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,783,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,792 shares of company stock valued at $139,877,921 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

