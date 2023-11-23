Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,645,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204,684 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Realty Income worth $933,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on O. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

