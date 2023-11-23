Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of TransDigm Group worth $980,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,141 shares of company stock worth $95,297,122. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $970.20 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $599.42 and a 12-month high of $1,013.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $875.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $861.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $35.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

