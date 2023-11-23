Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 63,410 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 63,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.82% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $1,070,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after acquiring an additional 339,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257,639 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,604,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,218.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,939.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,984.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,224.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.33.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

