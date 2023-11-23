Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Billion Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 95,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,131,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after acquiring an additional 819,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 612.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 468,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

SHW opened at $274.65 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.92 and a 200-day moving average of $255.38.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

