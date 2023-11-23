Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,505,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 682,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Cadence Design Systems worth $1,288,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $270.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $274.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

