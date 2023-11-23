Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,134,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 113,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,351,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Element Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,667 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,706,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $978,469,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.38.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $236.80 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.68 and a 200-day moving average of $260.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

