Twin Tree Management LP Takes $15.59 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 278,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,588,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Cognex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

