Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 368,745 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 368,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.09% of EOG Resources worth $1,391,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $123.17 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $144.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average of $122.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

