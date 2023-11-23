Twin Tree Management LP Buys 10,223 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

