Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $199.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.73 and a 200-day moving average of $182.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $200.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

