Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,443,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $240.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.98. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

