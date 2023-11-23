Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,100 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.83% of The Cigna Group worth $1,513,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CI opened at $288.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.96. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

