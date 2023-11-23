Sei Investments Co. Sells 25,280 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 917,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,280 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $61,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS EFAV opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.