Covestor Ltd Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $123.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $144.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

