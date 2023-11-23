Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Raymond James worth $58,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $4,441,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $123.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

