Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Raymond James worth $58,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $104.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average of $100.71. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $123.14.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

