DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,098 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of DuPont de Nemours worth $68,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $71.31 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

