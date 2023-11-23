Covestor Ltd Buys 82 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Globant were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $222,362,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,159,000 after buying an additional 459,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Globant by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,021,000 after acquiring an additional 416,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $50,388,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.38.

Globant Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GLOB opened at $212.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $215.50.

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

