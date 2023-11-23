Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $123.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.64. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 146.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 27,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

