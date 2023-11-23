Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

