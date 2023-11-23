Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $52,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $224.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.55 and a 200-day moving average of $231.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.