ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.48

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2023

Shares of ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAFGet Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.48 and traded as low as $38.48. ATS shares last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 36,641 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

ATS Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

