Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.56

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $0.17. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 2,719,467 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
In related news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $87,776.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $262,609.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,458.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $87,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 533,372 shares of company stock valued at $381,615. Corporate insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHLR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
