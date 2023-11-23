Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.25

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.25 and traded as low as $69.13. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $69.65, with a volume of 11,617,741 shares.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

