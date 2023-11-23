Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.93 ($0.01). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,369,637 shares changing hands.

Xtract Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of £8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

