Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.15

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.15 and traded as low as $3.88. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 88,270 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHMI

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Jeffrey B. Lown bought 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $29,914.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 13.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.