Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.28

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.28 and traded as low as $5.24. Sylogist shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 12,428 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
