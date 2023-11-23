Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.35

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.35 and traded as low as C$6.57. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$6.60, with a volume of 8,200 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHW. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Chesswood Group Price Performance

Chesswood Group Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 921.76, a current ratio of 56.01 and a quick ratio of 38.05. The stock has a market cap of C$120.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesswood Group

In other news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 76,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$510,593.60. In related news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 76,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$510,593.60. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$60,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 110,208 shares of company stock valued at $752,025. Corporate insiders own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Featured Articles

