Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,375 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Centene by 79,760.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after buying an additional 459,574,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after buying an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Centene by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,412,000 after buying an additional 473,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,251,000 after buying an additional 134,892 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.21. 1,794,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

