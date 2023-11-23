First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Has $537,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 0.2% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.17. 112,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,004. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.30.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

