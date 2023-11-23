First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $121.29. 127,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,451. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.96 and a 1 year high of $137.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.794 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

