Trexquant Investment LP Has $25.37 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,620 shares during the period. Enphase Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $25,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,069,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,994. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.76. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.